User's avatar
David Snyderman's avatar
David Snyderman
5h

"He felt his ideas were dismissed—labeled unscientific, treated as illegitimate, blacklisted. "

Ok. But... were his ideas unscientific and illegitimate?

Did they deserve to be dismissed?

If he was actually advocating for policies that would have significantly increased deaths and long term repercussions from infection, should they have been dismissed and him, blacklisted?

Or, put differently, what part of your recommended actions during the pandemic were wrong? And if they were wrong, was that because you had an ax to grind or because you misinterpreted data or because the data just wasn't clear?

My bottom line with "their positions" were that they never seemed grounded in science-- they started with a conclusion-- "I don't want to wear masks or be otherwise inconvenienced" and then worked backwards to a rationale for it.

Where the scientific establishment made mistakes (with one exception), I think it was done honestly and in the fog of war (so to speak).

(What's the exception? Early in the pandemic, we were advised not to prioritize wearing masks-- I think that was a lie. I think that the public policy people wanted to reserve masks and PPEs for front line treatment providers. I'm willing to absolve them of their lie because they were desperately trying to just survive the crisis.)

Look, I agree with you that we need to find a way to build bridges and win over hearts-and-minds and all that. But I keep finding myself then looking at the "other side's views" and finding them... just completely wrong. That makes bridging difficult.

Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
5hEdited

This article is very, very weak, giving Battacharya far more room than he deserves. I was one of many of the older people living in semi-rural areas his Great Barrington Declaration would have grievously harmed. Older people, generally, and particularly those of us who lived in semi-rural or rural areas, were completely invisible to all those, on either side of the political aisle, who were in charge of pandemic policy making.

I ultimately had to take it upon myself to scrounge masks for older people and deliver them to people’s homes. I watched as burly young men got their vaccinations at the local public health department while one older couple had to drive 200 miles to get their shots, and another friend in her upper 80s was left to search fruitlessly for a location on her own. There are countless stories like that, and no one cared. How, exactly, under the Great Barrington Declaration, were we supposed to get groceries—at that time, there was no such thing as a delivery service where I lived. Even without the Declaration, my County barred anyone over 70 from using the Rail Trail—one of the few places to walk in my area that was paved and level, so easier walking. The list goes on and on and on.

I am here to tell you that being old is another country, and you will not know what it is like until you get there.

The single best thing I have read on aging, overall, is a book review by Carol Tavris. Among many other piercing points, she asks: “what are societies doing to ensure that the very old can end their lives free of worries in a snug little nest, or are able to “age in place”, at home? The answer to that question will surely go further than psychological nostrums in alleviating feelings of anxiety, loneliness and meaninglessness.” https://archive.ph/eELlk#selection-297.0-305.55

Battacharya is completely unequipped to deal with these realities. It is a travesty that he now sits atop these two critically important agencies.

