The TIME100 Health winners were invited to NYC for a celebratory dinner that included speeches, conversations, panels, and the rare opportunity to clink glasses.

You guys, it was incredible.

New dress. Hot date. Red carpet. Seated with Barney Graham (mRNA and RSV vaccine innovator) and Akiko Iwasaki (long Covid researcher). Shook the hands of some of my heroes—like Stephanie Sober from Opill. Hugged new friends and old.

Me and my husband heading to the event

This was also a rare opportunity to hear what was on the minds of the top 100 health leaders across the globe. The panels, speeches, and conversations did not disappoint.

Many reflected on the past

Eric Topol, cardiologist turned “covidologist,” for example, gave a toast to those on the front lines of Covid-19—possibly the biggest global team effort in history. I was sure to share the incredible lessons YOU taught me so the U.S. and the world can better protect communities’ health and strengthen biosecurity.

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling reminded everyone, “Things move at the speed of trust.” Trust will be the biggest challenge in health given innovation (e.g., AI, new biotechnology), a rapidly changing information landscape (e.g., social media and misinformation), and the big mistakes we continue to make.

More looked to the future, particularly women’s health

An unexpected theme of the night was busting at the seams: women’s health.

The need to understand menopause better. Halle Barry spoke about her experience in perimenopause and how, despite having one of the best doctors in the world, he didn’t believe her. And when she finally self-diagnosed, he said, “toughen up.” Hardly a medical approach to 10 years of hot flashes, which have been linked to dementia and heart disease later in life. She’s working with female senators to push bipartisan legislation to allocate $275 million to the issue.

Medical gaslighting is far too common. Similarly, USC researcher Dr. Fejzo also talked about her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG)—a terrible pregnancy condition that leads to extreme nausea and vomiting for 1% to 3% of women. She lost her child in the second trimester after needing a feeding tube because she was so sick. Her doctor said, “You’re just trying to get attention.” She was too weak to argue with him. She’s since spent the last two decades working towards a cure, which is within reach. The need to engage with women in clinical trials. The long history of clinical trials inadequately studying women was highlighted, including not sufficiently enrolling women or analyzing sex-specific differences in the data. This has hindered our understanding of women’s responses to drugs, therapies, and vaccines. This was highlighted in the case of Alzheimer’s—women make up two-thirds of patients but represent less than a quarter of clinical trial participants.

Figure Published by TIME100 Health

And then there were, of course, other TIME100 winners in women’s health with incredible stories of innovation and addressing needs, like:

Breaking access barriers to birth control (Stephanie Sober)

Implementation of blood-collection drapes under birthing mothers in Nigeria (Hadiza Shehu Galadanci)

Helping pregnant migrants seek medical care (Kim Nolte)

Banning female genital mutilation (Jaha Dukureh)

Decriminalization of abortion (Rebeca Ramos)

Bottom line

It’s not every day that scientists come up for air, dress up like Science Barbie, and hear about big ideas from outside our bubbles. I’ll never be able to process this crazy YLE journey fully, but it’s an honor to represent you and public health’s invisible shield.

Public health undoubtedly has our work cut out for us, and in a chaotic world, it’s hard to see progress and push for better. But the amount of heart, dedication, representation, empathy, and hunger in the health field gives me great hope for a better and healthier future.

Love, YLE

