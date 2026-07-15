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BS's avatar
BS
3h

Another important perspective here has to be the restaurants and food distributors and stuff that are suffering. I am not speaking from that perspective myself, but I can imagine it's got to be infuriating if you're running a restaurant whose menu seems suspect and hardly anyone is coming to eat out of the fear of the unknowns here. Is there any way to quantify the economic impact on businesses? For that matter, how about food banks and other feed-the-hungry organizations, are they having to throw out food that people need out of abundance of caution?

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Brenda Ball's avatar
Brenda Ball
3h

Great information!

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