Judith Berghuis
16h

Thank you! As a retired school nurse, I can tell you I spent more than half my time managing immunization records. In the summer and fall of 2009 we spent a huge amount of time planning for the invasion of H1N1. For the first time, thanks to the CDC, and our state health administration, Dora Anne Mills, we were able to give vaccines in school clinics. Over 65% of our families participated and we have been doing flu vaccine clinics ever since. Most parents jumped at the chance to get their kids vaccinated at school and at no cost.

I don't want to see us going backwards.

kathleen lavery
16h

As a Midwife, I talk to many people about the MMR vaccine. One thing that seems to be missing from many of these conversations is the impact on pregnancy. Measles infection during pregnancy leads to an increased risk of stillbirth, miscarriage, low birth weight and preterm birth. Infection late in pregnancy can also lead to congenital measles, which can cause encephalitis and long term problems. Rubella ("german measles") can cause blindness, deafness and other birth defects. When I combine these facts with the extreme contagiousness of measles, often prior to people showing symptoms, they pay attention. It is less abstract - and people want to protect their children (and grandchildren, when they have teen or young adult daughters). Yet, it's not often in the discussions of 'what happens if I get measles'. Perhaps wider knowledge/discussion of the impact on pregnancy would get more traction than the commonly heard "1 in 1000 could die" - which to some means 'low risk' or 'not my child'. As we get more childbearing age women who are unvaccinated - this conversation needs to be a bigger part of the picture.

