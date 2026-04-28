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JB's avatar
JB
11h

Thank you for the breadth of this post. There’s so much to cover, and I so appreciate what you did. What you do.

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samani's avatar
samani
11hEdited

Dr Jetelina, This is priceless information about the new vaccination for pancreatic cancer. Plus plus ticks. Being in the neighborhood for swimming deers, the upper cape will be/ probably now is alpha gal vulnerable. My dog gets better protection so far than I do. However, I found a good tick prevention (this is NOT an ad!) called Proven that comes in spray & cream forms: 20%

picardin it lasts 12-14 hrs. I’m also wearing hats, long trousers, long if possible knee high light socks, and light long sleeve shirts. It’s tricky because ticks jump! Also my poodle is Black. The ticks don’t like him much…so guess who might be the next choice? I’m sending this on to as many people as I can, which is an awkward way to say thank you thank you 🙏🏼

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