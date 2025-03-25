I’m thrilled to hit New York City’s streets for the first-ever live YLE in-person event.

Let’s be real: This is a dark time for public health. Trust is at an all-time low, health falsehoods are spreading online, communities don’t feel heard, and it feels like no one with power has the courage to step up. Many feel stuck—frustrated, exhausted, and unsure of what to do next.

This moment demands bold conversations, fresh ideas, and most importantly, a commitment to listening—to the people on the ground, in communities, who know exactly what’s needed.

So, I invite you to:

TRUST ISSUES: A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER WITH SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS

Come for the cocktails, stay for the comedy, and join a room full of people who refuse to sit this one out. We’re cutting through the noise, facing hard truths, and figuring out real solutions that put Americans’s health first. Together.

I’ll be joined by Brinda Adhikari, Executive Producer for The Problem with Jon Stewart and cohost of Why Should I Trust You podcast, comedian Casey Balsham, epidemiologist Marisa Donnelly (YLE NY correspondent), and a few surprise guests.

The details:

When: April 9 – Doors at 7 PM, Show at 8 PM

Where : New York City (exact location on your ticket).

Who: Anyone who wants to be part of the solution! Whether you’re a public health professional, a community leader, or just worried about the future, join us! 21+ years old.

Cost : General admission is $20, but YLE paid subscribers get in free! Donations welcome to help bring trustworthy health information straight to inboxes across NY.

What to expect: Cocktails and conversation with fellow public health nerds A much-needed dose of humor (because, let’s be honest, we need it) Hard but necessary discussions: What’s broken? What’s working? How do we rebuild trust when institutions won’t? What do you and your community actually need?



If you’re a paid subscriber and in NYC (or willing to make the trip), grab your ticket now—your code is below. If you’re a free subscriber and want in, upgrade your YLE subscription, and the paywall disappears. General admission tickets will open in a week.