Texas! 1.4 million doses of vaccines will be here on Dec 14. Let’s goooo!!

Phase 1, tier A

1. Hospital staff working directly with covid19 patients

2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents.

3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services

4. Home health care workers

Phase 1, Tier B will be:

1. Staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients.

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

3. Community pharmacy staff

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.

6. School nurses