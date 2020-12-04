For the first time ever, we reached over 200,000 cases (210,161 to be exact) in the United States. In one day. We currently have 100,667 hospitalized. And, just today, we lost 2,706 souls.

And if you think this is bad, hospitalizations and deaths follow a 22-day lag. So, in about 22 days, our DAILY death toll will be ~4200. It’s too late to do anything about that. We will reach that number. And, that is, assuming our hospital systems can keep up.

I’m having a harder and harder time articulating the gravity of this situation. Maybe it’s because not one epidemiologist, including myself, is surprised. Or, maybe it’s because we are tired of sounding the alarms. The catastrophe is here. Not only a medical one, but a financial and social one as well.

Somberly, YLE Data

Source: COVID Tracking Project