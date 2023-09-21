I spied the YLE fall 2023 vaccine chart in the wild! So glad to see it’s getting used. Here’s an update and two random but relevant notes regarding Covid-19 tools.

Chart updates include…

Covid-19 vaccine: Eligibility determined. Ideal timing after infection added.

Flu vaccine: Updated effectiveness to match this year’s strain. (We got great news that the vaccine matches circulating strains well— The Southern Hemisphere reported a 52% effectiveness against hospitalization.)

Two random, but relevant notes

Insurance coverage for Covid-19 vaccines. There are many reports that people are being asked to pay for their Covid-19 vaccines. To be clear: no one should be paying for a vaccine. Private insurance companies are mandated to cover this vaccine with no copay. What has changed since last year? Insurers are no longer required to pay for “out-of-network”. You may need to get your vaccine at your doctor’s office if your pharmacy is not in-network with your insurance plan. Uninsured or underinsured adults: CVS/Walgreens are required by federal law to cover your vaccine at no cost to you, thanks to the new Bridge Program. This is just for Covid-19, not for RSV, unfortunately. Uninsured or underinsured kids: Vaccines for Children cover all kid’s vaccines, not just Covid-19, for those that cannot pay. Free Covid-19 tests are coming back! Starting Monday (Sept 25), households can receive 4 free rapid tests through USPS again. Order here: COVIDtests.gov. Shipments will start Oct. 2.

