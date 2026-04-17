The U.S. is living through a moment where most families trust in vaccines, but for a growing number, that trust has to be earned. Behind the statistics and the headlines are families navigating fear, confusion, unanswered questions, and conflicting information.

On April 27th, our very own Dr. Elisabeth Marnik—Executive Director of The Evidence Collective and author of the New York Times essay “I Grew Up Unvaccinated. Now I’m an Immunologist”—will moderate an intimate conversation with three others who grew up anti-vaccine or vaccine-hesitant. They’ll share openly about their journeys including the questions they had, what helped them, and how they ultimately found trust.

Understanding how people move through doubt may be one of the most important things we can do right now.

Together, this panel will walk us through:

What shaped their early beliefs about vaccines

The moments, conversations, or evidence that cracked things open

What it actually feels like to change your mind and how the people around you react

What they wish outsiders understood about the process

How to have more productive conversations with skeptics in your own life

The details

When: April 27, 2026 | 4–5pm PT (6-7pm CT, 7-8pm ET)

Who: Paid YLE subscribers curious about the current moment and what could actually work

Format: ~35 min moderated panel + ~25 min live Q&A

Recording: Shared with paid subscribers afterward

Seats: Only 1,000 available for the live event

Register below! And when you do, drop your questions for the panel…they want to hear what’s on your mind.