Well, this is a fun tool!

I’m behind 268.7 million people across the United States, 24.4 million in Texas, and 2.3 million people in Dallas County.

There’s a longggg line ahead of me, but I’ll be patiently waiting; cheering people ahead of me who have risked their lives in helping those in need. This is the least I can do.

Love, YLE https://www.nytimes.com/.../covid-19-vaccine-timeline...