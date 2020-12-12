There are 2 steps left before vaccinations can start: a CDC advisory committee will meet this morning to vote to recommend the vaccine. Then the CDC must accept that recommendation.

After, the vaccines can finally leave Michigan on trucks and planes. The FAA has urged airports to be ready for flights carrying the Covid-19 vaccine even if the airport is not scheduled to receive it. Air traffic controllers are also to give priority clearance to flights carrying the vaccine.

States will receive shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine once a week. 20 million Americans should be vaccinated by the end of the month; 50 million by the end of January; 100 million by the end of March. Leaders have estimated that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by summer.

As part of the emergency order, the FDA published important guidance for the public:

WHAT SHOULD YOU MENTION TO YOUR VACCINATION PROVIDER BEFORE YOU GET THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE? Tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:• have any allergies• have a fever• have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner• are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system• are pregnant or plan to become pregnant• are breastfeeding• have received another COVID-19 vaccine

WHO SHOULD GET THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE? FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older.

WHO SHOULD NOT GET THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE? You should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you:• had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine • had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine

WHAT ARE THE INGREDIENTS IN THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE? The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

For more, check out this sheet: https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download

For providers, check out this sheet: https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download

And here is the FDA letter of approval: https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download

Here we goooo!

Love, YLE

PS For those with specific medical questions, please talk to your primary care physician or OB. I’m not qualified to answer medical questions, just research and population health ones