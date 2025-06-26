Your Local Epidemiologist

JustRaven
1d

Thank you so so much, Dr. Jetelina. You continue to be the calm voice of reason and a beacon of enlightenment for all of us, healthcare providers and laypeople alike. I am so grateful for you and your team for continuing to provide accurate fact-based information in these dark anti-science times. Having been a healthcare provider for many years I know that it is vitally important that people get information that is easily understandable. I often forward your posts and encourage others to subscribe to get the information directly.

THANK YOU!!!

Sarahb13
1dEdited

Thank you VERY much- I really wanted to (and didn’t want to) listen in. My day was spent vaccinating children: a skeptical mom accepted full 2 month vaccines, “I am not sure about this but I trust you”. I almost cried.

All my patient mom’s accepted HPV today as well. Some I had been working with for a few years of counseling.

For my small observations, all my eligible infants accepted the RSV monoclonal antibodies (or mom was vaccinated) except for 1. That child was the only one to present with bronchiolitis and tested positive for RSV and required at least 24 hours in the hospital. I spent the months leading up to ordering the medication counseling and prepping parents and I really think it paid off.

I do feel like this season my small office felt the positive impact of RSV prevention.

I am waiting for whatever fallout continues from this $&@& show…

I was curious about the MMR on the agenda, and what transpired? What was that about?

edit: I did read the notes you referenced and I see no vote and the topic. Thanks, that reference was very helpful!

