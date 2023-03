B.1.1.7 is spreading fast in the United States…

Cases are doubling every 10 days. A new study just confirmed what we had hypothesized: the U.S. trajectory of variant spread is exactly mirroring the variant spread in the U.K.. It looks like our guesses will be correct… a U.S. surge in mid-March. As of Feb 7, there are 690 reported cases of B.1.1.7 in the …