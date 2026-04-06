YLE is on our annual spring break this week! Which means a pause in the newsletters hitting your inbox.

This week also happens to be National Public Health Week. It’s our time to shine! Public health is, quite literally, an invisible shield, and it’s essential to make it visible.

A teenager in crisis is still alive because their parents put a lock on that gun.

A mom mixed baby formula with safe drinking water and did not have to think twice about it.

An asthmatic kid did not have to go to the ED, because an air quality alert went out after a wildfire.

A toddler walked away from a crash because of a properly installed car seat.

A construction worker went home to his family because he wore that harness.

Kids stayed in school because a measles outbreak was stopped in its tracks.

A park stayed open for play and exercise because of effective mosquito prevention.

None of this is headline material; it’s all happening in the background. And that’s the point. That’s public health’s invisible shield promoting a rich, fulfilling life and society. But that’s also the immense challenge: if no one sees it or feels it or can define it, how can they support it?

But making this work visible just simply isn’t enough. We also have to make it sustainable, which means taking care of the people doing it. It’s been a longggg six years. Staying in this marathon without burning out is one of the biggest challenges our field faces. To be honest, it’s the biggest challenge I face.

Now that YLE has become a company full of do-ers, rockstars, and people deeply committed to the mission, I’ve been trying to balance the urgency of this work with fostering the resilience of the people behind it. One way is by taking intentional, long breaks each quarter. It has become essential to coming back refreshed, doing our best work, and holding onto the love it takes to show up for you, week after week.

Bottom line

If you’re in public health: we see you. We hope you find a moment to reset, even during this week meant to make our case.

If you’re not in public health, I hope you find a way to cheer on your local health department. Write them a letter. Seriously. Or support someone if they are putting their neck out there on social media. Give your daughter an extra tight hug if she’s in a clinic answering parents’ questions, like around vaccines. I also hope you find time to reset. This world is relentless.

We’ll catch you up on everything when we’re back!

Love, YLE​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) is founded and operated by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, wife, and mom of two little girls. YLE reaches over 425,000 people in over 132 countries with one goal: “Translate” the ever-evolving public health science so that people will be well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions. This newsletter is free to everyone, thanks to the generous support of fellow YLE community members. To support the effort, subscribe or upgrade below: