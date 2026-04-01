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Shana Egge's avatar
Shana Egge
5d

As a pediatrician, I’m concerned about the effects on parent-child bonding as well as children’s ability to entertain themselves. As a parent who didn’t have smart phones or tablets when my children were young, just a portable dvd player, I understand the attraction of a device that makes keeping children entertained at restaurants etc. But the things I see in the exam room worry me—very young children obsessed with the phone, having meltdowns when it isn’t given to them, teens who can’t tell me anything they do for fun other than video games, and parents absorbed in their phones rather than interacting with their children.

Being bored and creative play is invaluable. But I don’t know how to address this without coming across as judgmental.

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Burgh NP's avatar
Burgh NP
5d

Reposting here:

The statistics on addiction to social media are considerably higher than you are describing in this article. For example, this study found that one third of adolescents are showing an addictive trajectory: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2835481 Given the number of adolescents with access to social media, this is a huge number. That is why this is a public health threat. We do not allow adolescent access to other substances that are this addictive. If social media had to go through the FDA, it would be a scheduled substance. You are addressing individuals, but as a society we need to push back and normalize non-screen activities, delay electronic devices, delay social media, and provide devices that are not smart-enabled if parents and kids insist that they must be able to reach each other at all times. When you have been in clinical practice, as I have, and you see the problems multiplied thousands of times over, you realize the scale of this issue. It is not helpful when people hang out a shingle and declare their own expertise when they have not had the perspective of seeing the problem on a population level. Fortunately, millions of parents around the world are mobilizing around this issue and other countries are enacting legal constraints. We should be doing the same, but in the meantime, we should be keeping our children away from these products that, as you describe, are purposely designed to be addictive.

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