The YLE team is back with your exclusive, paid-subscriber look “behind the curtain.” This is your early access to the signals we’re tracking, the science we’re reading, the falsehoods we’re seeing rise, and the lessons we’re learning in real time. This is meant for the YLE pros out there or, really, any paid subscribers that are just curious about what’s going on back here.

This month:

What health issues do Americans actually worry about? In California, rattlesnakes and water rationing—not what health systems are talking about. Feedback loops are needed now more than ever so people feel seen and heard and, ultimately, empowered to lead healthy lives.

Five scientific studies that caught our attention, including the positive impact of flu vaccines on dementia, early evidence that GLP-1s do not cause muscle loss, and the effectiveness of lower LDL levels.

The dark side of the internet has a new trend: managing menopause symptoms online.

Let’s dive in!