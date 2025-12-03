Your Local Epidemiologist

Richard Hopkins
1d

In the midst of all this distracting noise from vaccine skeptics and opponents, we should not lose sight of the fact that vaccinating individuals also protects the community at large. Providing herd immunity, and preventing outbreaks, protects people who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, and people in whom the vaccine has not been (fully) effective. In general it is not possible to know who the people are who have received vaccine but unfortunately are not protected. So there is a community interest in high vaccination rates (for each of the many diseases for which we have safe, effective vaccines) as well as individual interest in protection from disease.

(Richard Hopkins, MD, MSPH. Former State Epidemiologist in several states. FWIW.)

3 replies
B Steele
1d

On May 9, 2023, my wife had a stem cell transplant as the only cure for her high risk MDS, a blood cancer. The heavy chemotherapy and other drugs to prepare her marrow and system for the transplant wiped out all vaccines she had received since childhood. The post-transplant regimen is to start re-vaccinations, beginning approximately 6 months, thereafter. Now she has received all scheduled vaccinations except for the MMR, which contains a live virus. So we continue to isolate, particularly from children. Imagine what she would be facing if she could not have received ANY of these vaccinations. And there are thousands like her.

2 replies
31 more comments...

