Given the current health and policy landscape, I’ll be sharing a different kind of post on Fridays—more reflective, less data-heavy. As I wrote in My Promise To You back in February, YLE will always stay grounded in evidence. But Friday reflections are where I’ll share my perspectives, distinguishing where the data ends and opinions begin.

This week, the dismantling of science and our health infrastructure continued—at a pace that’s both gobsmacking and grimly impressive. Just over the past few days, we’ve seen:

Vaccine policy-making stripped of its checks and balances

Federal scientists blocked from publishing peer-reviewed research

A federal budget that proposes to cut Medicaid, SNAP, and other essential services

The continued shutdown of federal health communications teams, like at the National Cancer Institute yesterday

This week, the National Cancer Institute posted an Instagram announcement announcing the pause of cancer research information. NIH later removed this announcement because it received so much attention.

The halting of biosecurity preparedness, like cutting flu vaccine research

And the MAHA report, released with fanfare last week, has some good ideas and intent, but it is incomplete and built on “studies” that aren’t even studies (possibly written by ChatGPT). It’s unclear whether scientists, public health professionals, or physicians with strong scientific research and writing skills were involved.

It’s hard to keep up. And even harder to stay grounded in this magnetic storm.

But when I step back, I keep asking myself: What are we doing?

Right now, people in the health ecosystem—federal scientists, researchers, students, community providers, and public health workers—aren’t being empowered to innovate, reform, or build something better. They’re jobless, paralyzed by uncertainty, or forced to defend a flawed system from becoming even more deeply flawed. This is not how we create a healthier, more resilient future. It’s how we stay stuck, spinning our wheels.

And we don’t have time for that. Americans are getting sicker, health systems keep failing patients, the workforce is stretched to a breaking point, and families are not supported. Life expectancy is falling. Bills are piling up.

But going back to the status quo won’t save us either. Which leads me to a second question: What do we want?

Imagine this

You live in a neighborhood where your kids can ride their bikes to a clean, safe park. Where the corner store stocks fresh produce, and the air doesn’t make your asthma worse. Where your job comes with paid leave and health benefits, and a support structure that actually works for your family and doesn’t cost a fortune.

When something goes wrong, a trusted app connects you to understandable, helpful, evidence-based information. It can also seamlessly connect you to a doctor who meets your needs—no frantic late-night Googling, no guesswork about networks.

If you’re in a rural area, you don’t have to drive three hours to a clinic. Once there, the nurse isn’t burned out or rushed. The doctor isn’t drowning in paperwork. The system gives them the time, training, and support to care for people, not just treat illness, but help you live a healthier life through prevention. A mental health counselor is just down the hall and already looped in. No phone tree nightmares. No surprise bills. No “sorry, we don’t take your insurance.” Your affordable medication arrives at your door that evening. A nurse calls the next morning to check in because that’s just how it works.

And that prescription? It didn’t break the bank. It’s not luck that your insurance covers it—it’s because taxpayer investments in science led to real solutions and affordable medicines. Industry still plays a role, but people come first.

When crisis hits—a wildfire, a virus—your community is ready. Alerts are fast. Help is immediate. Information voids are filled. Systems flex to meet the moment. Leaders respond in real time, not with spin or delay. Local organizations (your school, your church, your neighborhood center) have the funding and tools to deliver what people need, when they need it.

It’s no secret that this isn’t reality in America. But it’s not an unattainable utopia.

A radical transformation and rethinking of systems grounded in principles is needed to achieve the vision for the future we all deserve. Empowering people with the tools they need to stay healthy, like access to vaccination records or STD testing. It means strengthening systems that shape health, like clean air and water. It means integration of services for accessibility, instead of fragmentation or disinvestment. It means being transparent, like allowing scientists to speak freely. It means being responsive, like protecting Medicaid when Americans support it. It means being fact-driven—grounded in data and lived experiences. It means an accountable health ecosystem, with both efficiency and effectiveness.

Our leaders need to hear that this is the future we want and expect them to build.

So again I ask: What are we doing? And when will America start doing better? Not for politics, not for performance or bottom lines, not to prove some point, but to truly move the needle for the health of Americans.

From where I stand, I see wreckage and short-term gain at the expense of long-term health. I also see the need for a vision grounded in American principles born from imagination, innovation, hope, and most importantly, execution to achieve the health ecosystem Americans need and deserve.

Love, YLE

