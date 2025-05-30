Your Local Epidemiologist

Abigail Welborn
10h

I think it's super important to remember that no matter our political persuasion, we really do want to build back better. The status quo wasn't so great that we should just fight to go back to it—we should continue to share ideas of how we WANT the future to look. When a crisis happens, the future takes on the shape of whatever ideas are already "lying around."

To that end, I dream of disconnecting benefits, at least Healthcare, from jobs. Not that people don't have to work, but that your Healthcare is independent. Sure that could be government, but it could also be widely available ACA plans where we all buy from the exchange. No losing insurance because your hours were cut. No incentive for companies to have part time workers instead of full time so that they don't have to cover benefits. No getting stuck with two deductibles in one year bc you changed jobs, and no golden handcuffs keeping you tied to a bad job bc you need the insurance. Then you could work a gig job if you want to take time off, or two partners with part time jobs still get Healthcare.

Patricia Hale
10h

I am a physician and I visited Cuba several years ago and despite all the bad press it gets, I traveled extensively saying in people’s homes and visited their healthcare system and met with fellow doctors and nurses. That country actually seemed like what we wish for and you described! It can be done!!!

