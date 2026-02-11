Your Local Epidemiologist

Megan Maisano, MS, RDN
7h

2. Doesn’t this contradict Mediterranean Diet recommendations?

Yes and no. The Mediterranean Diet is typically described as emphasizing minimally processed foods, particularly vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and unsaturated fats, with moderate intake of seafood, dairy, and poultry and limited red meat. In that sense, there is some overlap with the DGA. Where the two diverge is in emphasis: the new DGA places greater focus on protein foods, particularly from animal sources.

While the Mediterranean Diet is certainly a nutritious way of eating, it’s important to recognize that there are many healthy foodways around the world. The “Mediterranean Diet” often carries a health halo and reflects a narrow interpretation of eating patterns from select regions like Italy and Greece, while overlooking others across the Mediterranean, such as North Africa and the Levant, where staple foods and cultural practices differ. This broader context helps explain why the previous DGA included multiple dietary patterns (Healthy U.S., Healthy Vegetarian, and Healthy Mediterranean-Style) rather than promoting a single model.

Megan Maisano, MS, RDN
6h

5. What is the deal around the change in alcohol language?

The prior DGA recommended we limit alcohol, if at all consumed, to up to 2 drinks per day for men and 1 for women. The new DGA removed concrete limitations and instead offered a more general recommendation to “consume less alcohol for better overall health.” Experts agree alcohol is *not* healthy, though there is ongoing debate about dose-dependent effects. Still, softening the guidance and removing clear limits may reduce clarity rather than improve public understanding.

Debate around alcohol guidance is not new. Historically, the DGA advisory committee reviewed the evidence, but in 2023 congress directed USDA to outsource this review to NASEM and a separate interagency group (ICCPUD). NASEM concluded the evidence on benefits and risks was mixed, while the ICCPUD report argued that no level of alcohol is safe. That ICCPUD report has since been withdrawn (I cannot find it anywhere?) following concerns about methodology and potential bias, adding to confusion rather than resolution.

Alcohol research and guidance is complex and continues to evolve, but I also feel like this topic is quickly creeping outside my professional scope. If there are any experts who can share professional opinions about these two conflicting reports, please drop a comment!

References:

https://www.nationalacademies.org/read/28582/chapter/2#5

https://www.phi.org/thought-leadership/draft-report-scientific-findings-of-the-alcohol-intake-and-health-study-for-public-comment/

https://share.google/LRjKhmqqIktEfSlGk

