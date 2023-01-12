In October 2021, I sent a survey to the YLE audience. Over 77,000 of you responded. In fact, we temporarily “broke” Google Forms because there was so much traffic.

Your responses were absolutely instrumental in helping me understand the YLE audience, the content you were most interested in, and how you were using this information. It pushed me to reflect on this journey and brainstorm if and where this should go. Whatever “this” is.

It’s been more than a year and I would like to touch base again. The survey is mainly the same questions, with a few tweaks. It will take you less than 5 minutes to complete. It’s anonymous, and it will help me more than you know. Just like last time, I’ll be excited to share the results with you again.

You can take the survey HERE.

Thank you for your ongoing support and for pushing and challenging me to become a better scientist and communicator. It’s been (and continues to be) the honor of a lifetime to provide this service to my community.

Katelyn

