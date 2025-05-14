It’s been five years of Your Local Epidemiologist. Five years! What started as an email thread to faculty and staff became an international newsletter with over 370,000 subscribers. And to my utter disbelief, it’s still growing.

For the last few years, I wondered how to sustain YLE beyond an international health emergency. Your insight was crucial into understanding how. And I would say we were successful in doing this! But every year, new challenges arise. This year, public health has been hit hard. And the news is nonstop. There is so much to cover.

But you make it easier. Your questions, comments, and engagement have always driven YLE content. This two-way street is one reason I think YLE has been successful. Now, I rely on it more than ever.

So, please take a short survey HERE .

It’ll be fast—about 7 minutes—and anonymous. The questions are similar to those I’ve asked in past surveys, but tweaked a little. Just like last time, I will share the results with you so you can get to know the community, too.

More than 40,000 of you took the survey last year. Your answers helped me understand who YLE was reaching, what content I should explore, and what I could improve. Your responses stayed in my mind as I explored new ideas. For example:

More than 50% of you were interested in a local YLE. This encouraged us to launch a New York YLE. More are coming soon.

The topic of most interest was “public health in the news.” So we started The Dose, a weekly update that gives you the context behind public health headlines.

Many of you were interested in a podcast, so I joined forces with America Dissected to bring you first draft thoughts about what’s happening in the health and health policy world.

I’m excited to see what I’ll learn from this year’s survey!

Thank you, thank you. For being here. For your ongoing support. For challenging the YLE team to become better scientists, communicators, and humans. It’s an immense privilege to write for you.

Love, YLE

