Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth L Light MD's avatar
Ruth L Light MD
9h

Thank you, Katelyn, for all you have done! Your information was important.

how do we access your podcast?

and thank you for NY local epidemiologist. Very helpful. More helpful than the NYS Dept of health communications.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Marsha's avatar
Marsha
8h

Thanks so much for your important work! I live in NYC and didn't know about the NY YLE. Can't subscribe now because $$.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture