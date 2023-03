On Friday, Pfizer announced results of their Phase II/III trial in children 6 months to under 5 years of age. There were two big wins and one massive set back:

Wins : Vaccine was safe, so no severe events occurred. The vaccine dosage worked for kids between 6 months and under 2 years.

Failure: Vaccine dosage didn’t work for 2- to under 5-year-old populati…