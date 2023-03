A week or two ago, I got an unexpected call on my cell phone. It was Rochelle Walensky. Yes, the Director of the CDC. Apparently she (and many others at the CDC) are big YLE fans! Which is… wild.

During our conversation, the topic of data came up. Why are we flying blind in the U.S.? She connected me with Caitlin Rivers. Dr. Rivers works at Johns Hopkin…