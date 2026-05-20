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Patty Mulvihill's avatar
Patty Mulvihill
7h

"One national effort in which YLE is playing a central role is the Health Security Operations Center. This will be held in person in Washington, DC, led by Dr. Rebecca Katz at Georgetown University. In normal times, this would reside within the federal government."

Katelyn, I am beyond relieved to know that you are working so hard to keep us safe! Our government cannot be trusted in any way since trump took office. Thank you, thank you for giving me this glimmer of hope and optimism I needed this morning. You and your colleagues are true American heroes!

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Rodney Richie MD's avatar
Rodney Richie MD
4h

My brother-in-law is the US Attorney for Qatar, which hosted the last World Cup. He shared with me that health officials in Qatar offered to share both their good and bad experiences with the US, but their offer was immediately refused. It should be noted that Qatar has a degree-equivalent medical school (in partnership with Cornell University), and its level of medical care is superb. Just an interesting observation on my part.

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