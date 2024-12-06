I am hosting the first live YLE webinar, Communicating Health in a Polarized Era, this Tuesday (December 10).

Kyle McGowan, the former CDC Chief of Staff under the first Trump Administration, will join me in helping public health and health care think strategically about positioning themselves in a polarized era. For the past few years, McGowan has equipped me and many other public health programs with tools for our toolbelt. I think (hope) you’ll find our insights helpful in navigating public health during this time.

The details:

When ? Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Who? This is intended for a public health audience, but people of any background are welcome to join! An added benefit for your support, it will be limited to YLE subscribers.

What? 20-minute discussion between Kyle and me, followed by questions from the audience.

Will it be recorded? Yes! We will be sure to share it afterward.

Register below. There is a 1,000 attendee limit for this event, so reserve your spot now!