I will host the second YLE webinar, Navigating Vaccine Conversations: Practical Strategies in a Changing Landscape, this Tuesday (February 18).

In an era of evolving vaccine conversations, everyone will face increasing challenges in building trust and addressing concerns. This webinar will explore practical, evidence-based strategies for engaging in meaningful, effective vaccine discussions—whether with the vaccine-hesitant, the ambivalent, or the simply curious.

Panelists Dr. David Higgins and Dr. Kristen Panthagani, both physicians and expert communicators, will share real-world examples and actionable techniques that will surely need to be used today and in the years to come, both in talking with patients directly and approaching vaccine conversations online.

The details:

When ? Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Who? This is intended for people who work in health care, but people with any background are welcome to join! As an added benefit for your support, this event is limited to YLE paid subscribers.

What? 20-minute discussion, followed by questions from the audience.

Will it be recorded? Yes! We will be sure to share it afterward.

Register below. There is a 1,000 attendee limit for this event, so reserve your spot now!