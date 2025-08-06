YLE Everywhere FAQ

What is YLE Everywhere?

YLE Everywhere is a new way to support Your Local Epidemiologist’s efforts to bring public health information to the local level. When you subscribe, you invest in this work and unlock bonus access to your choice of YLE’s state and national newsletters.

How does it work?

Subscribers who contribute at least $100/year unlock access to all of YLE’s national and state newsletters at the paid level.

When you sign up, we’ll send you a welcome email with special links that will let you sign up for additional YLE subscriptions for free. You choose which newsletters you want to receive.

You will only receive emails from the locations you choose. To manage which emails and notifications you receive, visit the Substack account page for each of the national or state newsletters:

What do I get?

YLE Everywhere is an all-inclusive subscription price and a mission-driven membership program. You’ll get:

Subscriber-only access to comments and conversation across all national and state communities

Access to downloadable resources, webinars, and subscriber-only content on any YLE newsletter

Access to other new features and newsletters as soon as they’re available — and the knowledge that you helped make them possible

There’s no YLE in my state. Why should I join YLE Everywhere?

When I started this newsletter, we had a shared public health emergency: COVID-19. But even in an emergency, not all communities are impacted equally — and since the end of the emergency, we’ve built on this learning to find ways to meet the needs of communities across the United States. State newsletters are only one way we do that — and YLE Everywhere expands our ability to do more.

For example, during the height of the Texas outbreak, we paid to target social media posts to readers in Texas, in order to get reliable information about exposure, treatment, and vaccination to those who needed it most. YLE subscribers made that possible.

When it comes to our state specific newsletters, bugs don’t care about borders, and neither do rumors and falsehoods — so we cast a wide net when needed.

Your Local Epidemiologist in New York covers New York state, as well as topics and issues that affect the wider region. New York shares borders, environments (and commuters) with at least five other states — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont — and Canada.

Your Local Epidemiologist in California covers the whole of California — and it’s a big state with a major impact on national health, from innovative policies that get copied by other states to droughts and floods that can affect food prices for everyone.



Your Local Epidemiologist, our flagship newsletter, covers public health concerns, policies, and news that affects the whole United States. We also keep an eye out for important outbreaks — like measles, in 2025 — that are more prevalent in some communities than others, and report issues, like ticks and flooding, that are linked to specific seasons and environments.

In short, YLE Everywhere is a way for you to help us cover (and reach) more parts of the country, whether or not there’s a local edition for your state (yet).

I already pay for multiple YLE subscriptions.. Should I make the switch to YLE Everywhere?

It’s up to you.

If saving $10-20 (while continuing to show support for our local work) is important to you, YLE Everywhere may be a lower-cost way to access all of the great resources and comment sections on National, New York and California newsletter sites. At $100/year, it costs less than two monthly subscriptions and may be less than two annual subscription costs, depending on when you signed up. If you want all three, you’ll definitely save.

If you’d like to switch to YLE Everywhere, my team and I would be happy to help. Send us an email at support@yle.health.

I already pay for multiple YLE subscriptions. How do I switch to YLE Everywhere?

Substack wasn’t built for bundles, so it’s going to be a little tricky. My team and I would be happy to help. Send us an email at support@yle.health.

NOTE: There are fewer than 150 people who will need to follow these steps. If you only pay for one YLE newsletter, all you need to do is upgrade your current subscription! If you’re not sure, send us an email at support@yle.health from the email address associated with your Substack account.

If you really want to do this on your own, here’s how it works. (I’m sorry.)

Choose one of your subscriptions to upgrade to YLE Everywhere, and go to that account page.

Where it shows your current subscription, click the button that says “Change” Select the “YLE Everywhere” option and click “Change Plan” to confirm the upgrade. You’ll receive an email with special links to get free annual access to the other newsletters. Don’t try to click those links until you complete the next steps. They won’t work! Go to the account page for the other subscription(s) that you already pay for:

At the bottom of your account page, find the “To cancel your paid subscription, click here” link. Click it. You won’t be billed again for this subscription — and you will still have access through the end of your current subscription term. If you want to redeem your full-year access code right away, there are two more steps. Your subscription will show as cancelled; you’ll have the option to “End my subscription now.” Click that button and confirm that you will not receive a refund. Now, you’re back on the free plan. Click the free access links in your email and select the annual plan, which should indicate a 100% discount price of $0.

When I use my free subscription link, it says I will be charged next year. Is this a one-time discount?

No! As long as you have an active YLE Everywhere subscription on any of our newsletters, you will only be charged once per year for access to all of our newsletters.