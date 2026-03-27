Your questions answered: How to use AI to optimize health

WOW! What a crowd for the YLE webinar on AI and health last week. The topic will just become more and more relevant—on Wednesday, KFF reported that one-third of the public has used AI chatbots for health information and advice in the past year.

At the webinar, our guests, Alex Tryon (Dewey Labs) and Dr. Brian Anderson (Coalition for Health AI), really hit it out of the park with practical tips for consumers, as well as what this means for public health and health care.

Their talks addressed many of your (more than 600!) pre-submitted questions, but we couldn’t quite get to everything in time. Also, we heard from you that an AI 101 guide would be really helpful, including how these models work, how to best interact with them, how to protect our privacy, and how models such as ChatGPT, OpenAI, and Claude differ.

Here are some questions we didn’t get to, the webinar recording (and overview), and a resource sheet!