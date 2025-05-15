Your Local Epidemiologist

Suzanne Hildner
Great discussion on a topic that is frustrating and confusing to physicians and patients alike. I often have wondered, as a primary care physician, the number of premature death this history of unabated capitalism has caused.

Patricia H.
I am a retired RPh. Drug pricing is certainly not something one individual or politician can wave a magic wand and fix. Every entity in the price debate will make a profit except the last and I believe most important link in the drug delivery chain, the pharmacy. Pharmacy margins are low, and some drugs are actually negatively reimbursed. I'll say that again, there are medications that the insurance (PBM) pays the pharmacy less than the acquisition cost. The profession is making a concerted effort to bring about PBM reform to stay alive.

I have additional question: Is it possible that when other countries negotiate prices the US or other countries without the same price negotiation end up paying more? A unintended consequences of price negotiation.

I have often wondered if our amazing scientists and researchers will discover "cures" for diseases but as a society will not be able to afford the treatment.

