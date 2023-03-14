COVID-19 is not the common cold. Here’s an effort to keep you up-to-date on long COVID developments.

Not “in the clear” after first infection

What we knew: Long COVID after first infection was clearly a risk. The risk of long COVID-19 after re-infection was not known.

New info: In the U.K., risk of long COVID dropped after second infections compared to first infection (4% → 2.4%). This is good and bad news: Risk drops, but risk is clearly not zero.

Why it matters: There is still reason to avoid COVID-19, even if you’ve had it already.

Metformin may work

What we knew: ~300 clinical trials are testing treatments for long COVID-19, including Metformin. Results are trickling in.

New info: Metformin reduced long COVID in a large randomized control trial. Metformin had a 42% reduced risk in long COVID cases compared to the placebo; 63% reduced risk if taken within 4 days of symptoms. For every 100 people who took the drug, 4 fewer cases of long COVID 9-months after infection occurred. Ivermectin and fluvoxamine had no impact.

Why it matters: People should consider Metformin, especially women who are at higher risk for long COVID. It’s best taken within 4 days of infection. This is a challenging timeframe in the U.S. medical care system, though.

Cumulative incidence curve of long COVID diagnoses over 10 months after randomization. Source: Lancet preprint .

Paxlovid may help… a little?

What we knew: Paxlovid helps reduce severe disease by 50-90%. We didn’t know if it helped with long COVID, though.

New info: Paxlovid reduced risk of long COVID by 26%, regardless of vaccination status and history of prior infection. We need more studies, particularly among young people, as Paxlovid’s effect will likely increase among younger people.

Why it matters: There may be small, proxy benefits from taking Paxlovid, including among younger populations that aren’t “eligible.”

Long COVID is annoyingly stubborn

What we didn’t know: We didn’t know the longevity of severe symptoms.

New info: Among those with long COVID, the rate in which symptoms affected daily life decreased from 45% → 25% over 7 months.

Why it matters: If you get severe long COVID, there is a chance that symptoms will get better after 7 months. Then again, there’s a chance that they won’t.

Still not convinced?

What we know: People living with long COVID report profound stigmatization because people disbelieve that long COVID is a “thing.”

New info: A YLE community member, Dianna Cowarn (also known as Physics Girl on YouTube), was diagnosed with long COVID last summer. Her crew made a 4-min video. Check it out here if you’re still not convinced. It’s painstaking.

Bottom line

COVID-19 infection is not the common cold for some. Our knowledge is inching closer to treatments. But with so much unknown, we still need to emphasize prevention—keeping COVID-19 cases low and ensuring vaccination.

Love, YLE

