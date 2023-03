Rampant spread among children

Children make, on average, 13.8% (or 3.78 million total cases) of all COVID19 cases in the U.S.

But this is changing. According to a American Academy of Pediatrics, last week children accounted for 22.4% of cases (71,649 out of 319,601 COVID diagnoses). Just one year ago, pediatric cases made up 3% of U.S. cases.