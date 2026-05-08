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John Stiller's avatar
John Stiller
21h

This outbreak is also a reminder of something painfully obvious: global public health systems matter.

WHO coordination appears to have been effective, organized, and scientifically grounded during a rapidly evolving international situation involving multiple countries, quarantine logistics, contact tracing, and public communication.

At the same time, the weakening of the CDC through staffing cuts, funding reductions, and the broader political undermining of public health expertise looks increasingly reckless and shortsighted.

You do not dismantle fire departments because there isn’t currently a fire.

You do not weaken epidemiologic infrastructure because outbreaks are uncommon.

You maintain these systems precisely because when serious events occur, competence, coordination, and trust suddenly become indispensable.

What we are seeing now is public health professionals working hard despite political dysfunction above them, not because that dysfunction was harmless.

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Martha Gershun's avatar
Martha Gershun
21h

Thank you for this calm, fact-based report. I knew we could count on you for the information we need!

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