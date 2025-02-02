There are a lot of new people here! Welcome! This publication exists for one reason—to provide an independent source of health information that helps people make evidence-based decisions. Many of you have asked about our funding: we’re 100% reader-supported. We're glad you’re here!

Over the past two weeks, I’ve struggled to find a North Star in this new magnetic storm. What do I write about? When? Do I lean into politics or lean out? What is worth shouting about? How can I do this after profound burnout over the past five years? How do we build trust in public health during this time, knowing it’s slipping?

So, this weekend, I came up with guiding principles. Not only for transparency but also (selfishly) for me to reference in the coming years (and perhaps beyond).

As we step into uncharted territory, here’s what I can promise you:

YLE will be a steady guide.

Profound changes are here, some driven by a currency of fear and swiftness. Chaos and anxiety are tactics. Your Local Epidemiologist was born out of chaos and uncertainty during this century's biggest public health emergency. Navigating the unknown is what I do.

YLE will not contribute to the noise of hot, half-baked takes. Social media is already brimming with emotionally charged reactions. This platform exists for a different purpose: to distill the firehose of information into clear insights so you can have informed discussions and make evidence-based health decisions—for your family, your workplace, your community, or beyond. This is about empowerment, not virality. This means I may take 24-48 hours to understand the implications, make sense of the noise, and allow things to play out to avoid whiplash. I’m not here to increase your anxiety.

YLE will provide context where it’s needed most.

This isn’t a breaking news publication, nor does it aim to compete with the New York Times or Fox News.

Instead, YLE will look at the broader picture: how developments change the puzzle, what the science tells us, what you can do about it, and most importantly, what it means for your health. Information is powerful, but only when you know how to use it.

This means I will not cover everything. Guided by the principles of relevance and impact (using the risk communication framework hazard x outrage), topics that matter most will be prioritized—determined through social listening, emails or comments from you, annual surveys, my insider knowledge, and the direct health implications to communities. I hope you’ll contribute your voice to keep us connected to what matters to you.

YLE will stay grounded in evidence.

One of the pandemic’s most important lessons is the need for a space to separate scientific evidence from partisan bait so we can reduce alienation. I’m not going to lie; I’m struggling with this the most, even more so than during the pandemic, because changes are inherently political in this environment.

Scientists, especially in public health, can have values and opinions, but it’s critical to distinguish between objective data and subjective views clearly. YLE will always try to clarify where the evidence ends and opinions/values begin.

YLE will always tell you what we know—and what we don’t.

Honesty about uncertainty is vital. During moments of confusion, rumors often rush to fill the void. I won’t promise certainty where there isn’t any. What I can promise is a commitment to clarity, transparency, and humility as new evidence unfolds.

YLE will approach every issue with empathy.

Public health is about more than numbers. It’s about people, their families, and their futures. It’s also here to serve the health of all Americans—including a wide range of concerns and values. YLE will approach these complexities with care and understanding, keeping the human impact at the heart of every discussion.

Bottom line

We’re entering a new era, and we’ll face new challenges with it. But YLE’s mission remains unchanged: to cut through the noise, bring clarity to complexity, and help you navigate what’s next. There’s an amazing 15-person team behind YLE that is activated and committed to your health and the health of your community. And you’ll be pleased to know that thousands and thousands of scientists and clinicians are mobilizing to do the same. As Jonathan Mann said during the HIV era, “At a time of plague, we did not flee, we did not hide, we did not separate ourselves.”

Let’s move forward together.

Love, YLE

Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) is founded and operated by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, wife, and mom of two little girls. Dr. Jetelina is also a senior scientific consultant to a number of organizations, including CDC. YLE reaches over 320,000 people in over 132 countries with one goal: "Translate" the ever-evolving public health science so that people will be well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions.