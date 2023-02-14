Out this week
I’m taking this week off from newsletter-ing.
The World Health Organization flew me out to Türkiye this week to apply the lessons learned from YLE/pandemic to another emergency. Quite literally translating science and data into messages, recommendations and actions that are comprehensible, accessible, and relevant.
I know it seems like a paid YLE subscription doesn’t get you much—just commenting powers really. But please know that it does so much more. It enables us to advocate for change that needs to happen. To implement that change during emergencies. To save lives through evidence-informed action.
Thank you.
See you next week.
Love, YLE
Katelyn, you are doing a fantastic job. I’m proud to be able to support your work in my very small way. Take very good care of yourself.
Your sacrifices and efforts here (and overseas) mean so much. Thank you to your family, because I am sure it's not easy on them. We owe our gratitude to your husband and children also (and whoever else is in your support network - babysitters, extended family, friends, neighbors, etc.). Your village is helping the world by helping you, and we appreciate all of them. Please share our appreciation.
Safe travels.