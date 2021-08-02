State of Affairs: August 2, 2021
The South is burning. But, the vaccines are still holding up, thanks to new data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Cases
We are well on our way into Wave 4, which is already worse than Waves 1 and 2. We are at the same case rate as we were in February 2021 and cases continue to increase quickly.
Every state has increasing cases, but the South continues to differentiate itself from the rest of the country. Louisiana is now in the lead (89 per 100,000), followed by Flo…