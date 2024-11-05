It’s hard to put into words how big this day—election day—is to public health in the United States. We are at a critical crossroads that will influence biosecurity and public health in very notable and important ways. Something that’s weighed incredibly heavy on me.

But through the uncertainty and anxiety, I’ve been reminded how beautiful this country is by being in Washington, DC the past few days:

Having critical conversations with Republicans and Democrats at the same table on how to build trust in public health in an incredibly chaotic information landscape;

Seeing warm bodies that often are invisible behind big institutional walls but deeply believe in the mission of better health for Americans;

Teaching my oldest daughter (who came with me!) the ability to use her “outside voice”—something that is not an option in many corners of the world;

Showing her the inner workings of The White House—literally The People’s House powered by the people.

This country is beautiful. Sometimes I need a reminder, and sometimes it helps to see through my daughter’s eyes. I hope we have the wisdom and the steady heads needed in the coming weeks to realize that.

Regardless of the election result, public health is ready to serve. There are thousands out there fighting to improve the health and livelihoods of Americans—regardless of their values and politics.

No matter what, we will not give up on public health.

Love, YLE

P.S. Some of my amazing colleagues at UT Health San Antonio put together this list I appreciated. I hope it helps, however you may be feeling today and in the coming weeks:

Managing Election Stress

Navigating Conversations

Self-Care Strategies

Talking to Kids about the Election

Breathing Exercises