It’s hard to put into words how big this day—election day—is to public health in the United States. We are at a critical crossroads that will influence biosecurity and public health in very notable and important ways. Something that’s weighed incredibly heavy on me.
But through the uncertainty and anxiety, I’ve been reminded how beautiful this country is by being in Washington, DC the past few days:
Having critical conversations with Republicans and Democrats at the same table on how to build trust in public health in an incredibly chaotic information landscape;
Seeing warm bodies that often are invisible behind big institutional walls but deeply believe in the mission of better health for Americans;
Teaching my oldest daughter (who came with me!) the ability to use her “outside voice”—something that is not an option in many corners of the world;
Showing her the inner workings of The White House—literally The People’s House powered by the people.
This country is beautiful. Sometimes I need a reminder, and sometimes it helps to see through my daughter’s eyes. I hope we have the wisdom and the steady heads needed in the coming weeks to realize that.
Regardless of the election result, public health is ready to serve. There are thousands out there fighting to improve the health and livelihoods of Americans—regardless of their values and politics.
No matter what, we will not give up on public health.
Love, YLE
P.S. Some of my amazing colleagues at UT Health San Antonio put together this list I appreciated. I hope it helps, however you may be feeling today and in the coming weeks:
Managing Election Stress
5 Therapists Share How They Plan to Manage Election Day Stress
Navigating Conversations
Are political disagreements stressing you out? Here are tips to bridge the divide.
Self-Care Strategies
Talking to Kids about the Election
Election Day for Kids: How to Talk to Your Children About Voting for President
Breathing Exercises
Thank you for all your hard work and sharing with us both your expertise and humanity.
Kind regards - George Sachs
Gorgeous resources! Thank you for your compassion and generosity in gathering and sharing them. And so wonderful you are teaching your daughter your values in action. Both raise my spirits