Welcome to Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) newsletter!

Who am I?

My name is Dr. Katelyn Jetelina. I have a Masters in Public Health and PhD in Epidemiology and Biostatistics. I am an epidemiologist, data scientist, wife, and mom to two little girls.

During the day I work at a nonpartisan health policy think tank and am a senior scientific consultant to a number of organizations, including the CDC.

At night I write this newsletter. My main goal is to “translate” the ever-evolving public health science so that people will be well equipped to make evidence-based decisions. This newsletter started in March 2020 to update students, faculty, and staff on the developments of the pandemic. In 36 months, it’s grown to an international audience.

What is this?

The purpose of this newsletter is to provide a direct line of “translated” public health science to the local, national, and international community. Over the past two years, I’ve covered COVID-19 topics ranging from variants, to vaccines and booster roll outs, to exciting new developments like antivirals, and context to some of our greatest unanswered questions.

YLE has also started to dip into other public health topics, like mental health, other infectious diseases, and public health current events (thanks to the feedback from the YLE audience).

My hope is that, together, YLE provides breadth and depth into the pandemic, epidemiology, and public health overall. Public health touches all of our lives, even outside of a pandemic.

Sign up

To receive new posts in your inbox, subscribe below!

The newsletter is free. I strongly believe that science should be accessible and available to all. If you would like to support the effort, though, please choose a paid subscription. If you become a paid subscriber, you will also have access to all the posts from the past three years in the archive.

We also have a Spanish version here.

Glad to have you here!

Thank you for supporting the scientific communication of evidence-based information. It’s needed now more than ever.

Love, Katelyn (YLE)