Your Local Epidemiologist

Home
YLE Mental Health
YLE Violence
YLE Reproductive Health
YLE Other Infectious Diseases
YLE Public Health Emergencies
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has started to convene on everything from COVID-19 origins to vaccines. Last week, they called…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Gavin Yamey
50
On February 3, a train carrying toxic and combustible chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Of the 150 cars on the train, 50 were involved in the…
Katelyn Jetelina
21
Yesterday, VRBPAC— FDA’s external scientific committee—met to discuss the latest clinical trial data for RSV vaccines. This is a big deal because it…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Edward Nirenberg
35

February 2023

I’ve been asked by many to comment on the SARS-CoV-2 origin debate and new Wall Street Journal article. And, honestly, I don’t want to touch this topic…
Katelyn Jetelina
42
This week ACIP—CDC’s external advisory group of scientists—met to discuss all vaccines. This was part of their regularly scheduled meeting (i.e., these…
Katelyn Jetelina
121
Tired of respiratory viruses this winter? Not so fast. Norovirus has entered the room. Norovirus—a virus that causes stomach cramping, intense episodes…
Katelyn Jetelina
48
On my way back from Turkey, and there’s nothing quite like international travel to help put things into perspective. There are much bigger problems in…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD
163
I’m taking this week off from newsletter-ing. The World Health Organization flew me out to Türkiye this week to apply the lessons learned from…
Katelyn Jetelina
124
The hit TV show The Last of Us is taking the world by storm. It’s about a pandemic, but a very different one from the what we are experiencing now. It’s…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Cassandra Quave
28
The communication about ending the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) has been atrocious. We’re confused. Everyone’s confused. Dr. Rivers and I have…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Caitlin Rivers
74
On Monday WHO’s Emergency Committee gave official word that they voted to renew the Public Health Emergency of International Concern. They are likely…
Katelyn Jetelina
210

January 2023

For this post I partnered with Dr. Jon Levy, Professor and Chair of Environmental Health at Boston University School of Public Health, who has been…
Katelyn Jetelina
,
Luis Melecio-Zambrano
, and
Jon Levy
65
© 2023 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing