House Select Subcommittee, GBD, and revisionism
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has started to convene on everything from COVID-19 origins to vaccines. Last week, they called…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Gavin Yamey
3 hr ago
100
50
Ohio train derailment: The public health angle
On February 3, a train carrying toxic and combustible chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Of the 150 cars on the train, 50 were involved in the…
Katelyn Jetelina
Mar 6
107
21
Unraveling the RSV vaccine clinical trial data
Yesterday, VRBPAC— FDA’s external scientific committee—met to discuss the latest clinical trial data for RSV vaccines. This is a big deal because it…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Edward Nirenberg
Mar 2
108
35
February 2023
COVID-19 Origin Debate
I’ve been asked by many to comment on the SARS-CoV-2 origin debate and new Wall Street Journal article. And, honestly, I don’t want to touch this topic…
Katelyn Jetelina
Feb 28
214
42
Today's ACIP meeting Cliff notes
This week ACIP—CDC’s external advisory group of scientists—met to discuss all vaccines. This was part of their regularly scheduled meeting (i.e., these…
Katelyn Jetelina
Feb 24
208
121
Norovirus has entered the chat
Tired of respiratory viruses this winter? Not so fast. Norovirus has entered the room. Norovirus—a virus that causes stomach cramping, intense episodes…
Katelyn Jetelina
Feb 23
186
48
Do masks work?
On my way back from Turkey, and there’s nothing quite like international travel to help put things into perspective. There are much bigger problems in…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD
Feb 21
346
163
Out this week
I’m taking this week off from newsletter-ing. The World Health Organization flew me out to Türkiye this week to apply the lessons learned from…
Katelyn Jetelina
Feb 14
468
124
The Last of Us: Perspectives from an epidemiologist and a plant scientist
The hit TV show The Last of Us is taking the world by storm. It’s about a pandemic, but a very different one from the what we are experiencing now. It’s…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Cassandra Quave
Feb 9
162
28
What ending the emergency actually means
The communication about ending the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) has been atrocious. We’re confused. Everyone’s confused. Dr. Rivers and I have…
Katelyn Jetelina
and
Caitlin Rivers
Feb 7
252
74
Are we still in a COVID-19 emergency?
On Monday WHO’s Emergency Committee gave official word that they voted to renew the Public Health Emergency of International Concern. They are likely…
Katelyn Jetelina
Feb 2
268
210
January 2023
Gas stoves: Is there a public health component worth discussing?
For this post I partnered with Dr. Jon Levy, Professor and Chair of Environmental Health at Boston University School of Public Health, who has been…
Katelyn Jetelina
,
Luis Melecio-Zambrano
, and
Jon Levy
Jan 31
159
65
