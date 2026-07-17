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Kate McMullan's avatar
Kate McMullan
14h

Thank you for this clear and important information. Stay healthy, everyone!

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Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
14h

That information about the relationship between air quality and cardiac risk was news to me and much appreciated. I live in Florida but have good friends in northern Ohio who tell me the smoke is really bad.

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