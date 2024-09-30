We’re temporarily interrupting the mini-series to say….

I’m SO incredibly excited to announce the launch of “community” YLE newsletters—geography-based spinoffs that will translate relevant public health science for local communities to make evidence-based decisions.

New York is up first!

Why have community offshoots?

I envision a world where, much like meteorologists translate real-time data to empower and prepare communities for the weather (e.g., grab an umbrella or prepare for an oncoming hurricane), epidemiologists “translate” and contextualize timely data to help communities lead healthier lives.

This new direction for YLE reflects several things:

Public health is local, especially during a non-emergency. Things that impact health in New York can differ significantly from those in South Dakota or San Diego. There are brilliant epidemiologists out there. Public health has been “invisible” for far too long. You asked for it. In the last survey, 92% of you indicated an interest in a community YLE newsletter. For New York specifically, YLE found a fantastic partner: Healthbeat, a Civic News Company nonprofit newsroom with a similar mission of helping people understand how America’s public health works so that they can make it work better. YLE is partnering to act as their newsroom’s “meteorologist.”

The details!

To sign up for YLE New York, go HERE. You’ll get an email confirmation from Healthbeat. Dr. Marisa Donnelly—your local epidemiologist—will be in your inbox once or twice a week, “translating” complex public health data into useful, timely insights. She lives in New York and was chosen from a pool of more than 30 epidemiologists who applied for this position! She is a brilliant scientist with experience in the trenches and scientific translation.



What about the current YLE newsletter? Nothing will change! You will still receive this email for a national/international perspective. But you should check out our spiffy new website .

What about other cities? I’m optimistic they are coming soon!

We need your support.

YLE has always been 100% financially supported through crowdfunding, which has ensured sustainability, accessibility (content isn’t behind a paywall!), and independence. Our mission is to provide trustworthy, concise, easy-to-digest data and combat disinformation, but it’s a losing battle. Public health is moving backward, and this impacts all of us.

We want to build a better system based on transparent, accurate, and unfiltered science. Your support is crucial in helping us to get there. Here’s how you can help:

Upgrade to a paid subscription. You can also get a group membership or give a gift subscription. Donate here. Your donation is tax-deductible thanks to YLE’s fiscal sponsor, Social Good Fund.

Bottom line

YLE is growing! And we couldn’t be more excited to bring community public health to you. To sign up for YLE New York go HERE.

Love, the entire YLE team