Oof, we are coming out of the holidays and seeing the impact on viruses: there is a lot of sickness out there. I’d wager that we are around peak respiratory season. While a few patterns are unusual, this is a pretty middle-of-the-road season overall.

Here is your state of affairs.

Influenza-like illnesses: Very high

The climate of respiratory health in the United States (the CDC coined “influenza-like illnesses”) is very high. Over the holidays, exponential growth finally kicked into gear, given changing temperatures and seeing people we wouldn’t normally socialize with.

Today, about one out of six pediatric visits to the doctor is for fever, cough, or sore throat. This is nothing unusual, though, as we are closely following pre-pandemic patterns.

ILI levels in the United States (Source: CDC ; Annotated by YLE)

What virus is the main culprit behind these symptoms? Common cold and flu, with RSV and Covid-19 following behind.

Percent positive viral tests (Source: CDC ; Annotated by YLE)

Now for a deeper dive into the “big three.”

Flu: High but slowing down

Flu continues dominating the scene, accounting for more than double the number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations per 100,000 in the U.S. (Source: CDC; Annotated by YLE)

The latest numbers suggest that flu peaked. It may have, but we aren’t in the clear yet. Typically, we get two waves of flu– first, the Flu A strain takes over, and then Flu B comes in late winter or early Spring. This causes a long tail of flu (see last season above, for example).

Covid-19: High and increasing

Covid-19 levels in wastewater (a good indicator of community spread) are rising across the U.S., most starkly in the Midwest with “very high” levels and a recent uptick in the Northeast.

Covid-19 wastewater (Source: CDC; Annotated by YLE)

Over the past four years, Covid-19 has taken off during the winter. However, this year’s metrics—wastewater, percent positivity, emergency room visits, and hospitalization—are much lower than in previous winters. This unusual pattern is due to several things:

Big summer wave , so there is lots of built-up immunity.

The virus hasn’t mutated in a huge way.

More are vaccinated. For example, 12% more people over 65 years old were vaccinated for Covid-19 this year than last.

Percent vaccinated, over 65 years old (Source: CDC ; Annotated by YLE)

Some metrics even show signs of Covid-19 already peaking. We’ll see if this trend continues, but if it does, we will have had our mildest Covid-19 winter yet. I don’t think anyone is complaining.

RSV: Declining

RSV is still around, but activity is declining. Hospitalizations lag cases, but pediatric severe diseases have peaked, and adults should follow soon.

Interestingly, we still see higher RSV rates than before the pandemic. Research suggests this is largely due to increased testing, but it could also be due to two years of low activity—population-level immunity among our kids is still catching up. However, the broad case that Covid-19 is doing something to our immune systems to cause more severe disease from other viruses is weak.

Other things going around

HMPV made headlines in China and India, causing a global stir. But this is an old virus (discovered over 40 years ago) in the same family as RSV. It’s always more active during late winter/early spring but causes less severe disease than the flu or Covid-19. Because it comes every year, our population has a high level of immunity. Regardless, levels are still low in the U.S. (see black line below). This is not a virus to worry about.

(Source: CDC; Annotated by YLE)

Norovirus (think vomiting and diarrhea) continues to have a higher-than-normal season. We don’t know why, but typically, the virus mutates ever so slightly when this happens. Norovirus is extremely contagious—if you have kids in school, it may come home to you. It’s most likely to spread through surfaces, so bleach surfaces and wash those hands.

Bottom line

There are a lot of sick people out there. Other than Covid-19 infections, this winter seems to largely mirror pre-pandemic times.

It’s not too late to get vaccinated—even if things start to peak, we are only halfway through the journey. Continue to wear that mask in crowded indoor areas and, if possible, get that indoor air moving; it will help.

