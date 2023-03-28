Public health touches on all aspects of our lives, not just during a pandemic and not just with infectious diseases. Thanks to your feedback, this newsletter will continue with COVID updates but touches on other public health topics, too. To choose what topics land in your inbox, click HERE.

I wrote a post last night about evidenced-based solutions to mass shootings in schools. There are things we can do for our kids. Then I deleted it. Then I rewrote it. Then I was just mad about the whole situation and stopped. I need time before jumping into a space of solutions. I figured your inbox may need that, too.

In the meantime, I’ll leave you with the following.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children

There have been a total of 130 mass shootings this year— more than the number of calendar days. Before Nashville, 33 incidents of gunfire have occurred at schools resulting in 8 deaths in 2023. (In 2022, there were 177 events resulting in 57 deaths.)

Altogether, firearm injuries (at and away from school) are the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. It surpassed motor vehicle crashes in 2020 for the first time.

We are failing our children.

Figure from Goldstick et al., New England Journal of Medicine . Source here

The collective trauma is also real. Among survivors of school shootings, prescriptions of antidepressants (understandably) increases. In addition, a national poll found that 3 in 5 teenagers worry about a shooting happening at their school. This increases immediately following a mass school shooting.

None of us are immune. And we should not become immune.

Bottom line

Take care of yourselves. I know I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight. Solutions to come.

Love, YLE

