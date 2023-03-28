Yet another school mass shooting
I wrote a post last night about evidenced-based solutions to mass shootings in schools. There are things we can do for our kids. Then I deleted it. Then I rewrote it. Then I was just mad about the whole situation and stopped. I need time before jumping into a space of solutions. I figured your inbox may need that, too.
In the meantime, I’ll leave you with the following.
Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children
There have been a total of 130 mass shootings this year— more than the number of calendar days. Before Nashville, 33 incidents of gunfire have occurred at schools resulting in 8 deaths in 2023. (In 2022, there were 177 events resulting in 57 deaths.)
Altogether, firearm injuries (at and away from school) are the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. It surpassed motor vehicle crashes in 2020 for the first time.
We are failing our children.
The collective trauma is also real. Among survivors of school shootings, prescriptions of antidepressants (understandably) increases. In addition, a national poll found that 3 in 5 teenagers worry about a shooting happening at their school. This increases immediately following a mass school shooting.
None of us are immune. And we should not become immune.
Resources
For those looking for immediate resources, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network developed the following fantastic resources:
Helping Youth After Community Trauma: Tips for Educators (En Español)
Previous posts
Below are previous YLE posts that are as relevant today as they were before. I hope they help you feel empowered. There are solutions and paths forward, albeit slow.
We can reduce gun violence in the U.S. —We’ve done hard public health things before.
It’s hard to explain (and fix) evil—But, it’s not mental illness. Focusing solely on it largely avoids confronting the real, more complicated causes.
Firearms: What you can do right now —There’s a lot.
Epidemiology of Mass Shootings —You’ll notice the Nashville tragedy follows some, but not all patterns of previous school mass shootings.
Bottom line
Take care of yourselves. I know I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight. Solutions to come.
Love, YLE
"Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE)" is written by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, data scientist, wife, and mom of two little girls.
The night before yesterday’s shooting, our 23 year old burst into tears and told us between our refusal to act on climate change and gun control it is unconscionable to bring children into the world. We could find no truthful words to comfort. I am so angry.
Far too many Americans are simply delusional sociopaths and those who aren’t can’t or won’t stop them.
We’ve got a neofascist party that is fine with mass shootings in schools but wants to protect white children from learning about Rosa Parks because they might feel bad.
They’re psychotic. Simple as that, with “psychotic” simply being a polite form of “evil.” They are evil, plain and simple.
That’s the problem, whether it’s gun deaths, Covid—or the infinitely worse carbon, nuclear weapons, or anything else. And all of that is not just the fault of the drooling, upscale, suburban brownshirts performatively displaying their AR-15s. Oh, there’s lots of evil going around, most of it banal and institutionalized, as per usual.
We are absolutely insisting on mass omnicide, and in the very near future. Bad as the mass shootings are, they are a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the real tsunamis roaring in the distance on the far side of a temporarily extended beach.