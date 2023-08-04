I’m SO happy to report that I’m taking time off. Two weeks to recharge before the craziness of respiratory season. Puzzles, books, crosswords, and very little cell service. Just national parks’ beauty and… my toddlers asking for a snack.

See you on the flip side!

Katelyn

(P.S. Send me your nonfiction book recommendations; bonus points if it’s not public health related.)

