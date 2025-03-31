Another week, another dose of public health news you can use. Also, a quick reminder to double-check who’s in your Signal group chats.

Flu: good riddance to a rough season

Flu season is finally wrapping up. Across most of the U.S., influenza-like illnesses (fevers, coughs, sore throats) are dipping just below epidemic levels. The exceptions? Maine and New York are still seeing high activity.

Influenza-like illness levels over time. Source: CDC; Annotated by YLE

It was a rough one. This flu season saw the highest number of hospitalizations in the past 15 years. We’re still waiting on final death counts—especially among kids—but unfortunately, we expect the trend to follow.

Influzenza hospitalizations over time. Source: CDC; Annotated by YLE

What this means for you: While colds circulate year-round, the worst is likely over. Hopefully that means fewer disruptions (and tissues) ahead for your family.

Fall vaccines: what’s the plan?

At this time every year, VRBPAC—the external FDA advisory committee for vaccines—determines the flu vaccine formula. Secretary Kennedy canceled this meeting, so we don’t have a U.S. recommendation for the formula. However, manufacturers are still moving forward based on WHO recommendations. This is okay; U.S. recommendations rarely differ.

Similarly, VRBPAC hasn’t determined a Covid-19 vaccine formula for fall. I’m not worried yet for two reasons:

The Covid formula is usually determined in June. This is because the mRNA platform gives us more time—vaccines can be made within 3 months (vs. 6 months for the flu vaccine). This may be bad news for Novavax, which takes 6+ months to manufacture. This brings us to the second point. Covid-19 hasn’t dramatically changed (although we are keeping an eye on a variant in South Africa), so there’s a good chance the vaccine formula won’t be changed this fall.

ACIP—the external advisory committee for the CDC, which Secretary Kennedy put on hold—has been rescheduled for mid-April. The committee’s purpose is to determine vaccine policy: who should get vaccines (as opposed to what is in the vaccines). This recommendation is very important for insurance coverage. The mid-April meeting covers other vaccines—the flu and Covid vaccine policy is reserved for the June meeting.

What this means for you: Flu and Covid vaccines are still expected this fall. The big question will be: Will they be covered by insurance? Stay tuned.

Shake up at FDA

The most concerning news? Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, was told to resign—or be fired—and officially stepped down Friday. He’s served under multiple presidents and helped lead Operation Warp Speed. I personally appreciated his steady head during FDA meetings. (Republicans and Democrats praised his service.) In his resignation letter, Marks warned Secretary Kennedy is not interested in scientific facts, citing “misinformation” and “lies”.

This is incredibly concerning, particularly because it’s following a pattern. Last week, Kevin Griffins—Director of Communication at CDC—resigned citing similar concerns.

Public health alerts

Utah banned fluoride in drinking water last week. If you’re in Utah, should you put fluoride into water yourself? You will be fine if you’re using toothpaste and going to the dentist. The most at-risk will be lower-income families still struggling to find dentists who take their insurance. The impact will go beyond cavities, as poor dentition can lead to stigma and shame for a child and can serve as a visible sign of poverty. See more about the benefit and risk in a previous YLE post.

Source: YLE

Measles: There are now more than 500 cases nationwide so far—more than double last year. It’s still low compared to pre-vaccine days, but it’s not something to ignore.

Ohio now has a small but growing outbreak (10 cases).

The panhandle outbreak is exploding—it’s now up to 476 cases, with more than 73 cases reported in 3 days in Texas. This outbreak has now spilled over to three states: Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Kansas, where cases are all still growing. It also spilled over into Mexico (Chihuahua state), which now has up to 95 cases. Meanwhile, children given supplemental doses of cod liver oil and Vitamin A from their parents are showing up in the hospital in West Texas for liver toxicity.

If you want a deeper dive, here is the excellent SITREP report from Yale School of Public Health students. For our neighbors up in Canada, there are a few details on your outbreak here, too:

Yale Vmoc Special Report Measles Outbreak Southwest Us 3 30 2025 Final V3 1.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Measles cases are also popping up in other states due to travel:

D.C.: This case traveled to several places while contagious, including taking the Amtrak from D.C. to New Jersey and flying to Minnesota.

Cherokee Nation (OK) case, which may not be linked to the Texas outbreak.

PA : A vaccinated case who traveled to Texas is in Bucks County. While infected, he went to a Starbucks, but remember that vaccinated cases are less contagious.

TN case in Shelby County.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, lawmakers introduced a “Medical Freedom Act” that would ban schools and businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Idaho already has the lowest kindergarten MMR rate in the country (79%). The state’s school nurse association is opposing the bill.

What this means for you: If you and your kids are up to date on vaccines, you’re well protected. I’m most concerned about infants under 12 months who are too young for the MMR vaccine. In outbreak areas, they can be vaccinated early—starting at 6 months. Also: pay attention to local policies, and speak up if something doesn’t align with your values.

Good news: Long COVID research funding restored

Last week, Long COVID research was on the chopping block—one of many budget cuts hitting public health. But thanks to advocates (including you!) and bipartisan support from four key senators, funding has been reinstated.

This is a huge win. Long COVID research can help millions suffering from chronic symptoms—and potentially unlock answers for other post-viral illnesses, too.

What this means for you: Speaking up works. Especially when it comes to chronic diseases, which remain a focus for this administration. Use the right language with the right audience—here are tips from a former CDC Chief of Staff under the first Trump administration.

Question grab bag

“All those cuts you mentioned, to immunization records, measles tracking, wastewater tracking, etc. Would those be required cuts, or are they things a state could decide to pay for outside federal funding?”

Great question. What’s being cut are CDC “pass-through” funds—money Congress gives to CDC, which then goes to states for public health infrastructure. (Fun fact: 80% of CDC’s budget goes directly to communities.)

Without this federal support, states will need to cover the gap. But many simply can’t. For example, in Rhode Island, one CDC grant made up 12% of the state health department’s budget.

Bottom line: The impact will vary by state. If these programs matter to you, show up at town halls and contact your reps. (One of our YLE team members was just at the NYC town hall where this came up!)

Bottom line

You’re now fully caught up to start your week. Remember: your voice matters—especially at the local and state level.

Love, the YLE team

